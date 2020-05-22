Shocking video of credit union carjacking in broad daylight; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police are investigating a carjacking at the Willis Knighton Credit Union in south Shreveport.
During the incident, a suspect walks up to a car in the first drive-through lane. The suspect then grabs the driver’s hair, steals her purse and drives off in a red Honda.
Police tell us the suspect did point a gun at the woman during the altercation.
The video’s timestamp shows this happening after one Thursday afternoon, while the driver was using the transfer tube.
Several people in the city say they were alarmed to see the video of the robbery.
“It’s was horrifying because I use that bank,” Karen Merritt says. “I try to tell my daughter that things like this do happen and that you need to stay aware at all times.”
Other people say this could possibly be an act of desperation, due to the Coronavirus pandemic’s effect on jobs.
“It could be crazy and desperate for someone to do this,” Jason Gilcrease says. “I’ve had trouble finding a job because of the Coronavirus.”
If you can identify the suspect or the red Honda, you’re asked to contact Shreveport Police.
