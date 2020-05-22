Shocking video of credit union carjacking in broad daylight; suspect sought

By Kenley Hargett | May 22, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT - Updated May 22 at 10:17 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police are investigating a carjacking at the Willis Knighton Credit Union in south Shreveport.

During the incident, a suspect walks up to a car in the first drive-through lane. The suspect then grabs the driver’s hair, steals her purse and drives off in a red Honda.

Police tell us the suspect did point a gun at the woman during the altercation.

The video’s timestamp shows this happening after one Thursday afternoon, while the driver was using the transfer tube.

Several people in the city say they were alarmed to see the video of the robbery.

Police seek identity of carjacking suspect Shreveport Police detectives are asking the public’s help to identify a suspect that is responsible for a carjacking of an individual that occurred in the parking lot of a business in the 8400 block of Mansfield Road on May 21, 2020. Investigators were able to secure store video footage of the suspect from the business and provided photos extracted from the video to release to the public in hopes of getting this individual identified. Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this suspect to contact them at 318-673-7300.Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318 673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. Please include CAD#20-081243 with your tip.

Posted by Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers on Thursday, May 21, 2020

“It’s was horrifying because I use that bank,” Karen Merritt says. “I try to tell my daughter that things like this do happen and that you need to stay aware at all times.”

Other people say this could possibly be an act of desperation, due to the Coronavirus pandemic’s effect on jobs.

“It could be crazy and desperate for someone to do this,” Jason Gilcrease says. “I’ve had trouble finding a job because of the Coronavirus.”

If you can identify the suspect or the red Honda, you’re asked to contact Shreveport Police.

