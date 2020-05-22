Police search for missing Shreveport man

Mark Roberts, 66 (Source: Shreveport police Department)
By Charitee Blackmon | May 22, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT - Updated May 22 at 1:58 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen this man?

Family members of Mark Roberts, 66, said he was last seen Thursday, May 14 at 7401 St. Vincent Avenue.

Roberts was last seen wearing a dark short sleeve T-shirt, blue jean pants, and black shoes. He is a white male and has a faded tattoo of an American flag on his left forearm.

Mark drives a silver Nissan Versa bearing Louisiana plate 561DHX.

His family says he suffers from a mental health disorder and his family is concerned for his safety.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call: Detective J. Gatson (318) 673-7300 or (318)-673-7020. You can also call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.

