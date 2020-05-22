Police search for missing Shreveport man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen this man?
Family members of Mark Roberts, 66, said he was last seen Thursday, May 14 at 7401 St. Vincent Avenue.
Roberts was last seen wearing a dark short sleeve T-shirt, blue jean pants, and black shoes. He is a white male and has a faded tattoo of an American flag on his left forearm.
Mark drives a silver Nissan Versa bearing Louisiana plate 561DHX.
His family says he suffers from a mental health disorder and his family is concerned for his safety.
If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call: Detective J. Gatson (318) 673-7300 or (318)-673-7020. You can also call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.