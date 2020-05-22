Police search for jewelry thief

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police Department is looking for a man who stole two rings valued at $40,000.
The man walked into Once Upon a Diamond in the 1000 block of Pierremont Road on the afternoon of Thursday, May 21.
Police are searching for a white male that was wearing a white t-shirt with an anchor on it and blue jeans. He was able to distract the clerk and take the rings.
If you have any information on the identity of this man, please call Shreveport Police detectives at (318)-673-6955 or (318)-673-7300. Contact Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, Lockemup.org, or via their app, P3Tips to remain anonymous.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of this individual.
