Marshall Restaurants discuss expanding to 50% capacity under phase two reopening

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) -More businesses are finally opening their doors again under the state of Texas’s Phase II plan.
Friday, May 22nd places like bowling alleys, bingo halls, skating rinks, aquariums, and bars can reopen.
Restaurants operating at 25% capacity can also expand to 50% capacity Friday, but not every restaurant is on board with this plan.
“We’ve visited with our team... and we decided again for the safety of our staff and our guest that we didn’t feel 50 percent was still adequate enough,” said Joseph Filippazzo.
Filippazzo owns Pazzeria by Pietro’s in downtown Marshall along with a few other restaurants in East Texas, and is only allowing customers to dine outside and is still offering curbside pick up.
Filippazzo is hoping to allow customers back inside his restaurants in June.
“We offer a dining experience," he said. "You come for the experience and the experience will be very limited and until we can give you what you’re accustomed to at our concepts then we’re going to wait and I feel that will probably be at the 75 percent mark.”
Up the road along Highway 80 in Marshall Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant decided to open their doors for dine-in customers at 25 percent.
“I was just excited about it," said owner, Jesse Peralta. “I didn’t know how it was going to happen but I can see the people getting excited to get into my restaurant, be comfortable and enjoy their meal.”
Peralta has plans to expand to 50 percent capacity Friday.
“I’m ready for business, and some people are really ready too,” he said. “They’re just tired of this.”
His 12-year-old business is surviving for now, but he’s had to make changes during the pandemic.
“We wear masks, gloves, seating, and there’s nothing on the tables,” he said.
When it comes to reopening businesses and moving things back to normal, it’s something customer Jodi Beavers is ready for.
“I’m tired of being at home," said Beavers. "I’m tired of just not being able to do what we normally do. I’m ready to get back to whatever my normal is.”
Pam Browning is also glad businesses are reopening, but still wants others to be cautious.
“I think we need to be careful, be very careful and I want to get back in," she said. "I want the gyms to open up.”
The last group businesses and activities to reopen under Phase II are:
- Zoos (May 29)
- Day Youth Camps (May 31)
- Overnight Youth Camps (May 31)
- Youth Sports (May 31)
- Certain professional sports without in-person spectators (May 31)
You can read more on Phase II, HERE.
