Hot start to Memorial Day Weekend

As we go through your holiday weekend we are only tracking more of the same weather wise for the region. Storm chances will be at the lowest on Saturday, but they will only be going up as we head through the weekend. The overall potential for severe weather will be low, but can’t be completely ruled out as well. On Memorial Day itself we are expecting widespread shower and storm activity especially during the afternoon hours. Temperatures over the weekend will be on the warm and muggy side with highs near 90 Saturday and stay in the mid 80s Sunday and Memorial Day.