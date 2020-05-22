Hot start to Memorial Day Weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we kick off Memorial Day Weekend we are tracking hot and potentially stormy conditions across the ArkLaTex. The big story today will be the heat and humidity along with the chances for scattered storms this afternoon. As we go through the weekend we are tracking rain and storm chances that will only be increasing throughout the viewing area. As we head through next week the wildly unsettled pattern will continue across the region as we are tracking the potential for showers and storms, and a decent potential at that, every single day so far next week.
So as you are heading out the door today make sure you have plenty of water and the air conditioning ready to go as today will be a hot one. We are expecting a relatively similar day weather wise across the region compared to what we saw Thursday. High temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s and when you factor in the humidity it could feel like the mid 90s across the ArkLaTex. Showers and storms are possible during the afternoon, but the northern ArkLaTex will have to watch for a potential line of storms late that could bring some severe weather with it.
As we go through your holiday weekend we are only tracking more of the same weather wise for the region. Storm chances will be at the lowest on Saturday, but they will only be going up as we head through the weekend. The overall potential for severe weather will be low, but can’t be completely ruled out as well. On Memorial Day itself we are expecting widespread shower and storm activity especially during the afternoon hours. Temperatures over the weekend will be on the warm and muggy side with highs near 90 Saturday and stay in the mid 80s Sunday and Memorial Day.
As we go through the rest of next week we will continue to track additional chances for showers and storms across the viewing area. On old stalled out frontal boundary will provide the impetus for more rain and thunderstorms throughout the ArkLaTex. The only benefit of the all the potential clouds and rain is that our temperatures should be a little cooler compared to what we will see today and tomorrow.
So unfortunately as we head into the big weekend we continue to track a very unsettled and stormy weather pattern for the ArkLaTex! Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
