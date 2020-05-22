Heavy storms this evening then more rain this weekend

(KSLA) - This evening will have more storms moving into the ArkLaTex. There is potential for severe weather in the northern part of the ArkLaTex. The rain will continue with more showers and storms this weekend.
This evening will have a line of strong storms push their way into the ArkLaTex. There is potential for severe weather as the storms arrive. There is a slight risk which is level 2 out of 5 for areas around the I-30 corridor. There could be large hail, damaging winds, along with a possible tornado or two. Storms should begin to arrive a little before sunset. South of I-20 should remain dry this evening.
Tonight, the rain will slowly wind down. Through the first half of the night, it will be raining as that line of storms pushes south. The severe potential will be coming to an end as we approach midnight. The storms will be weakening as they move south. Eventually, the rain will move away and end by sunrise Saturday. Rain chances are up to 40%.
This weekend will unfortunately have more rain. The computer models have been going back and forth on Saturday about the rain. I admittedly have also done the same. However, I will stick with this forecast, that there is only a 20% chance of rain. So, I am optimistic that it will turn out to be a nice day. It will be warm, with temperatures reaching the 90s in the afternoon.
Sunday, however, will be wet with rain chances at 50%. So, at least half of the weekend should be good, while the rest will be a little nasty. The rain will be heavy at times with some storm activity. I would have an indoor plan alternative just in case. Temperatures will still be warm in the 80s to near 90 degrees.
On Memorial Day next week, it will continue to be rainy. There is a good chance for more showers and storms developing in the afternoon. I have the rain chances up to 60%. Look for more widespread wet weather on Monday. The rain will at least help cool temperatures down a little. Highs will be in the 80s.
Through the rest of next week, don’t expect much to change. I am keeping a good chance of rain around every day through next week. There will be showers and storms by the afternoon. At times, the rain will be heavy. Temperatures will hang around the lower to mid 80s.
Have a great weekend, and stay dry!
