Dramatic video: Surveillance cameras capture carjacking in credit union drive-thru lane

Police seek identity of carjacking suspect Shreveport Police detectives are asking the public’s help to identify a suspect that is responsible for a carjacking of an individual that occurred in the parking lot of a business in the 8400 block of Mansfield Road on May 21, 2020. Investigators were able to secure store video footage of the suspect from the business and provided photos extracted from the video to release to the public in hopes of getting this individual identified. Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this suspect to contact them at 318-673-7300.Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318 673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. Please include CAD#20-081243 with your tip.