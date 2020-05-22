Dramatic video: Surveillance cameras capture carjacking in credit union drive-thru lane

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Dramatic video shows a gunman force a woman out of her car then take off with the vehicle and what appears to be her purse.
Now Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers is sharing the footage from surveillance cameras in hopes of helping police apprehend the carjacker.
The time stamp on the video shows the assault and robbery happened about 1:02 p.m. Thursday at W-K Federal Credit Union in the 8400 block of Mansfield Road in Shreveport.
The carjacker appears to pull a handgun out of a pocket, grab the driver and drag her out of the vehicle as she was using a terminal in a drive-through lane.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about this carjacking to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.
Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the group’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Authorities ask that you include CAD#20-081243 with your tip.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.