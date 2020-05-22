Dramatic video: Surveillance cameras capture carjacking in credit union drive-thru lane

Carjacker appears to pull a handgun out of a pocket, grab the driver and force her out of the vehicle as she was using a terminal

Dramatic video: Surveillance cameras capture carjacking in credit union drive-thru lane
Dramatic surveillance camera video shows a gunman force a woman out of her vehicle then take off with it and what appears to be her purse in a brazen carjacking in a credit union drive-thru lane. (Source: Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers)
By Curtis Heyen | May 22, 2020 at 12:17 AM CDT - Updated May 22 at 12:17 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Dramatic video shows a gunman force a woman out of her car then take off with the vehicle and what appears to be her purse.

Now Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers is sharing the footage from surveillance cameras in hopes of helping police apprehend the carjacker.

The time stamp on the video shows the assault and robbery happened about 1:02 p.m. Thursday at W-K Federal Credit Union in the 8400 block of Mansfield Road in Shreveport.

The carjacker appears to pull a handgun out of a pocket, grab the driver and drag her out of the vehicle as she was using a terminal in a drive-through lane.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this carjacking to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.

Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the group’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Authorities ask that you include CAD#20-081243 with your tip.

Police seek identity of carjacking suspect Shreveport Police detectives are asking the public’s help to identify a suspect that is responsible for a carjacking of an individual that occurred in the parking lot of a business in the 8400 block of Mansfield Road on May 21, 2020. Investigators were able to secure store video footage of the suspect from the business and provided photos extracted from the video to release to the public in hopes of getting this individual identified. Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this suspect to contact them at 318-673-7300.Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318 673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. Please include CAD#20-081243 with your tip.

Posted by Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers on Thursday, May 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.