Woman wanted for stealing wallet

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police need help to identify the woman who stole another customer’s wallet on Monday, May 11.
The theft occurred at the Brookshire’s in the 3600 block of Pines Road. Officers were told that a black female entered the business and took a wallet that was left by a customer.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity of this woman. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.
