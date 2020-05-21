Woman wanted for stealing wallet

woman wanted for theft (Source: Shreveport Police Dept.)
By Kaitlyn Gibson | May 21, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 2:05 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police need help to identify the woman who stole another customer’s wallet on Monday, May 11.

The theft occurred at the Brookshire’s in the 3600 block of Pines Road. Officers were told that a black female entered the business and took a wallet that was left by a customer.

The theft occurred at the Brookshire’s in the 3600 block of Pines Road (Source: Shreveport police Department)

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity of this woman. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

