WATCH: Mayor Adrian Perkins and city officials hold a press conference at 3 p.m.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Mayor Adrian Perkins will hold a press conference pertaining to economic development Thursday, May 21 at 3 p.m. on the first floor of Government Plaza.
He will be joined by Dr. Rodney Ellis, Chancellor of Southern University at Shreveport, Director of Economic Development for the City of Shreveport, Brandon Fail, and Darrin Dixon, Director of Small Business Development for SUSLA, will also be on hand to answer questions following the announcement.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.