SPD searches for ATM burglary suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police ask for help in identifying the man responsible for several vehicle burglaries and an ATM burglary.
The ATM burglary happened in the 1700 block of Line Avenue on Sunday, May 17.
Detectives released stills from the surveillance footage that shows a black male wearing a white shirt and black pants.
If you know any information about this person, contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.
