Shreveport police investigating double shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two men are injured following a shooting overnight, and police are working to put the pieces together.
According to officials, two men showed up to a Shreveport hospital, both with gunshot wounds to the leg.
One of the men told officers that he was shot in the Queensborough neighborhood — without giving an exact location.
The other man would not cooperate with the police.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
