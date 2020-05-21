Shreveport police investigating double shooting

One man gave small details about the shooting, the other wou.dn't cooperate, according to police. (Source: Gray News)
By Alex Onken | May 21, 2020 at 6:15 AM CDT - Updated May 21 at 6:15 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two men are injured following a shooting overnight, and police are working to put the pieces together.

According to officials, two men showed up to a Shreveport hospital, both with gunshot wounds to the leg.

One of the men told officers that he was shot in the Queensborough neighborhood — without giving an exact location.

The other man would not cooperate with the police.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

