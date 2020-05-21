Shreveport man has been missing for 2 days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man has been missing for two days.
And he has a medical condition but has no medication, no vehicle and no cellphone with him, police say.
So authorities are asking people to be on the lookout for Bryan Hawks.
The 24-year-old stands about 5′ 7″ tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has an average build.
He last was seen Tuesday near Walker Road.
Hawks may be wearing jeans, a white T-shirt and thick eyeglasses.
Authorities urge anyone who sees him to give police a call at (318) 673-7300.
