Shreveport man has been missing for 2 days

He has a medical condition but has no medication, no vehicle and no cellphone with him, police say

Shreveport man has been missing for 2 days
MISSING: Bryan Hawks, 24, stands about 5' 7" tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He may be wearing jeans, a white T-shirt and thick eyeglasses. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
May 21, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 10:09 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man has been missing for two days.

And he has a medical condition but has no medication, no vehicle and no cellphone with him, police say.

So authorities are asking people to be on the lookout for Bryan Hawks.

The 24-year-old stands about 5′ 7″ tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has an average build.

He last was seen Tuesday near Walker Road.

Hawks may be wearing jeans, a white T-shirt and thick eyeglasses.

Authorities urge anyone who sees him to give police a call at (318) 673-7300.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.