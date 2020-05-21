Shooting sends 1 to hospital with life-threatening wound

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Gunfire in a fastfood restaurant parking lot led to one person being rushed to the hospital for treatment of a potentially life-threatening wound.
It happened about 4:03 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot at the Popeyes on East 70th Street, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
There was some sort of confrontation during which people in two separate vehicles starting shooting at each other, authorities say.
One person was shot in the neck.
There’s no immediate word on whether an arrest has been made nor on why the altercation occurred.
Police still have a dozen units on the scene near Line Avenue, dispatch records show.
Two Fire Department units also are at that location.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
