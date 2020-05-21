Scattered wet weather continues for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! After seeing scattered thunderstorms yesterday with some part so Sabine Parish potentially picking up over 10 inches of rain Wednesday, we are tracking more shower and storm activity this morning. That frontal boundary that caused us all of the headaches yesterday will be shifting to the north meaning that the northern ArkLaTex will be the place to look for showers and storms. As we move into the holiday weekend more showers and storms are on the way especially Sunday and Memorial Day and indications are growing that this wet pattern will be continuing through most of next week.