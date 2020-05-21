Scattered wet weather continues for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! After seeing scattered thunderstorms yesterday with some part so Sabine Parish potentially picking up over 10 inches of rain Wednesday, we are tracking more shower and storm activity this morning. That frontal boundary that caused us all of the headaches yesterday will be shifting to the north meaning that the northern ArkLaTex will be the place to look for showers and storms. As we move into the holiday weekend more showers and storms are on the way especially Sunday and Memorial Day and indications are growing that this wet pattern will be continuing through most of next week.
So as you are heading out the door this morning, the good news is that the hardest hit areas from the rain yesterday for most part should be able to stay dry. The place with the greatest likelihood to find showers and storms will be along the I-30 corridor especially this morning, but along could see a few thunderstorms during the afternoon as well. High temperatures will be trending up for most people in the region with temperatures stretching into the upper 80s in Shreveport.
As we move into your Memorial Day Weekend we continue to track the potential for showers and storms across the region. Friday and Saturday will be the best chances to see as well as toasty temperatures for the viewing area. Showers and storms are looking more likely for both Sunday and on Memorial Day as a disturbance will be moving along a stalled out frontal boundary. So if you are trying to plan a big barbecue you will be better off early in the weekend as opposed to late in it.
Looking ahead to next week we continue to track unsettled weather for ArkLaTex. Early indications are that you can expect more chances for showers and storms as go through at least the first half of next week, and temperatures that will be trending right around average for this time of year across the region. No day looks like a total washout, but nuisance showers and storms will continue for the region.
So while many of people I’m sure are hoping for the tranquil Memorial Day Weekend, Mother Nature does not seem to want to cooperate. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
