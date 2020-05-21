More scattered showers and storms through the weekend

(KSLA) - The daily showers and storms will continue for the next several days. Through the weekend, there will be more rain, which will be heavy at times. Make sure you have your umbrella!
This evening will have some rain around. It should be winding down near sunset. Prior to sunset, there will be heavy showers and storms. Some could be severe. After the sun goes down, storms will be falling apart and moving away. Temperatures will be warm until the rain arrives. From there, they should be in the 70s and 60s.
Tonight, the storms from this evening will be moving away. We should be dry for the most part throughout the night. It will be cloudy early on, but some clouds will be moving away by the morning. It should be a dry start to our Friday at least. Temperatures will cool to the lower 70s.
Friday is now looking to have some rain. I have raised the rain chance to 30%. In the afternoon, showers and storms will be developing along a stalled front. This rain will help limit temperatures from heating up too much. It should stay in the 80s.
This weekend will have more rain. Saturday has rain chances up to only 20%. The latest trends show that Saturday may not be a bad day. I am optimistic that it will turn out nice. Sunday, however, will be wet with rain chances at 50%. So, at least half of the weekend should be good to go. I would plan on there being rain at times though. I would have an indoor plan alternative just in case. Temperatures will still be warm in the 80s to near 90 degrees.
On Memorial Day net week, it will continue to be rainy. There is a good chance for more showers and storms developing in the afternoon. The rain will at least help cool temperatures down a little.
Have a great rest of the week!
