Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 girls under age 13

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Northwest Louisiana man is accused of sexually assaulting two children.
Aaron Tookes, of the 2700 block of Sanford Street in Shreveport, faces one count of aggravated rape and two counts of molestation of a juvenile under age 13, booking records show.
The charges arise from an investigation into allegations that the 60-year-old sexually assaulted two girls, Shreveport police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
Now sex crimes detectives are exploring the possibility that they may not be the only victims.
Tookes remains in the Shreveport City Jail, where he was booked at 2:59 p.m. Thursday after being arrested at 1:50 p.m. the same day, booking records show.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about him to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-6955.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.