2 killed in Shelby County plane crash

A single-engine Cessna 206 crashed this evening under unknown circumstances, about a quarter-mile south of Center Municipal Airport in Center, Texas. The plane was destroyed upon impact. The FAA and the NTSB will investigate, and the NTSB will be in charge. Please contact local officials for information on the condition of the occupants. The FAA and NTSB do not release names. We defer to local officials to release those at the appropriate time. We will release the tail number after investigators verify it at the crash site.