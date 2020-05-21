Gov. Abbott issues executive order terminating air travel restrictions related to COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) -Gov. Greg Abbott today issued an Executive Order (GA-24) terminating air travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Governor’s new order immediately terminates all restrictions contained in the Governor’s previous Executive Order (GA-20) that mandated temporary quarantines for air travelers arriving from the following areas of the United States: California; Connecticut; New York; New Jersey; Washington; Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Detroit, Michigan; or Miami, Florida.