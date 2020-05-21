“Freed & Furious”: Convicted child molester released on special bond 3 months into 5-year sentence

The Department of Corrections was not notified that James Daniel Johnson was bonding out of Caddo Parish Correctional Center. In addition, no one registered as a victim of Johnson with the Louisiana Department of Corrections’ Crime Victims Services Bureau. Per Department policy, persons who have filed a Victim Notice and Registration with the Department of Corrections’ Crime Victims Services Bureau shall be notified by mail of the following events involving offender(s) for which they have registered – 1) court appearance, 2) transfer to transitional work program, 3) release from incarceration by parole, medical parole, diminution of sentence to parole supervision, good time, full-term, compassionate release of death, 4) escape/apprehension, or 5) time computation correction. Furthermore, the Attorney General’s Office was a party to the proceeding where the 1st District Court Judge set the appeal bond. They were in the best position to notify the victim that the inmate was subject to release once he made bond.