Woman accused of hitting ex-boyfriend with a van

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — A woman is accused of intentionally hitting her ex-boyfriend with a church van.
It happened after the two got in an argument Wednesday morning in Texarkana, police say.
A 44-year-old Texarkana man told authorities he was walking in the 2700 block of Texas Boulevard when she allegedly struck him with the vehicle then drove away.
He was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that first responders said did not appear to be life-threatening.
A short time later, police tracked down the van and arrested Fetitia Sims.
Now the 41-year-old woman faces charges of aggravated assault and family violence.
There’s no immediate word on why the man and Sims were arguing.
