Woman accused of hitting ex-boyfriend with a van

The vehicle belonged to a church; and the alleged assault appears to have happened near a state parole office

Woman accused of hitting ex-boyfriend with a church van
By Curtis Heyen and Fred Gamble | May 20, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 10:44 PM

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — A woman is accused of intentionally hitting her ex-boyfriend with a church van.

It happened after the two got in an argument Wednesday morning in Texarkana, police say.

A 44-year-old Texarkana man told authorities he was walking in the 2700 block of Texas Boulevard when she allegedly struck him with the vehicle then drove away.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that first responders said did not appear to be life-threatening.

A short time later, police tracked down the van and arrested Fetitia Sims.

Now the 41-year-old woman faces charges of aggravated assault and family violence.

There’s no immediate word on why the man and Sims were arguing.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.