Victim named in Woodford Street fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the man found shot dead on Monday, May 18.
Joshua Willis, 30, of Shreveport, was found fatally shot in a home in the 3000 block of Woodford Street. Officers were called originally regarding the sound of gunshots in the area.
Another shooting was reported only a short time later where a woman was shot in her leg, in the 700 block of Melrose Street.
Police say the two shootings are related.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting or the stabbing to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.
Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the group’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
