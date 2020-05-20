Shooting perplexes some who live on, near Dudley Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — There’s still a sense of fear for some people who live in South Highlands.
A woman was walking in the 600 block of Dudley Drive early Sunday night when a man driving an SUV approached, Shreveport police say.
When she didn’t allow him to use her cellphone, she was shot her in one of her shoulders.
The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital for treatment of a wound authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.
Since then, several people living along Dudley Drive and elsewhere in the neighborhood have said they’re still perplexed by someone doing such a thing.
“I just looked out and saw cop cars, flashing lights," Linda Shenwell said. “Never heard the shot but I heard friends of mine who did.
“I’m going to be careful to not walk my dogs at night.”
A man who wants to remain anonymous told KSLA News 12 that he heard the woman scream when she was at Dudley Drive at Dillingham Avenue.
His family members went outside and saw the woman on the sidewalk bleeding.
He considers this to be an isolated incident and doesn’t expect something like this to happen again.
