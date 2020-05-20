Scattered showers and storms Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! After another beautiful day across the ArkLaTex we are tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms along a stalled frontal boundary through the region. Not everyone is going to see wet weather both those who do could see some locally heavy rain. This will also be the case on Thursday before an overall dry day on Friday. Looking ahead to your Memorial Day Weekend we are tracking more scattered showers and storms especially on Sunday and on Memorial Day. Temperatures also will be shifting upwards as we head into the weekend across the region.
So as you are heading out the door this morning if you live across the central ArkLaTex you may want to grab an umbrellas as we are tracking watching for some scattered thunderstorm activity. It is where we are watching for pop up storms where we are tracking high temperatures to be on the cooler side with highs in Shreveport expected to be around the 80 degree mark. As we move ahead to Thursday we are tracking a similar situation for the region. The only difference is the stalled frontal boundary will likely be shifting north allow temperatures in Shreveport to move into the mid 80s along with showers and storms moving into the northern half of the ArkLaTex.
As we move into your Memorial Day Weekend we are tracking more scattered showers and storms for the ArkLaTex. To go along with the scattered showers and storms temperatures will continue to move across the region. Temperatures should peak on Friday when we are most likely to stay with highs around the 90 degree mark. But even as we head through the week high temperatures should be in the upper 80s along with the scattered showers.
As we kick off next week with Memorial Day we will see more warm temperatures along with scattered thunderstorms across the region. Temperatures early next week won’t be quite as toasty, but high temperatures will be right around average with highs in the mid 80s across the region.
So while we started this week on a beautiful note we are expecting scattered wet weather for the ArkLaTex. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
