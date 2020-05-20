Scattered showers and storms Wednesday

So as you are heading out the door this morning if you live across the central ArkLaTex you may want to grab an umbrellas as we are tracking watching for some scattered thunderstorm activity. It is where we are watching for pop up storms where we are tracking high temperatures to be on the cooler side with highs in Shreveport expected to be around the 80 degree mark. As we move ahead to Thursday we are tracking a similar situation for the region. The only difference is the stalled frontal boundary will likely be shifting north allow temperatures in Shreveport to move into the mid 80s along with showers and storms moving into the northern half of the ArkLaTex.