Man charged with attempted murder in connection to Many shooting

MANY, La. (KSLA) - Many Police are working to learn more about a shooting on Tuesday, May 19.
Anthony W. Kimbrough faces three counts of attempted first-degree murder following the incident that happened around Esso Drive, according to a Facebook post.
Police say further charges may be pending. Firearms were found during Kimbrough’s arrest but officers are working to determine if they were used in the crime.
Victims in this incident are recovering, according to police.
Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office assisted in the arrest of Kimbrough.
