Dr. Cade Brumley becomes the state’s new Superintendent of Education

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Wednesday morning the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted eight to three to select Dr. Brumley as the next State Superintendent of Education for Louisiana.
According to a tweet from the Associated Press, the process took two rounds of voting before the board selected Brumley from the three nominees.
Dr. Cade is the former superintendent of Desoto Parish School District who left in 2018 to take over the Jefferson Parish School District, the largest school district in the state.
Under Brumley’s leadership, DeSoto Parish Schools became an ‘A’ rated school district and went from being ranked 49th in the state to ninth.
The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry also congratulated Brumley saying, "We look forward to partnering with Dr. Brumley and BESE to continue on an innovative policy pathway that prioritizes students and high-quality learning environments of all kinds. Due to the challenges posed by COVID-19, a sense of urgency is especially critical to guide school districts and leaders to take bold and creative actions that guarantee a solid learning foundation for all students.”
He is replacing John White who resigned from his post in March.
