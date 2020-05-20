Daily scattered showers and storms continue

This weekend will have more rain. Saturday has rain chances up to only 20%. The latest trends show that Saturday may not be a bad day. I am optimistic that it will turn out nice. Sunday, however, will be wet with rain chances at 50%. So, at least half of the weekend should be good to go. I would plan on there being rain at times though. I would have an indoor plan alternative just in case. Temperatures will still be warm in the 80s to near 90 degrees.