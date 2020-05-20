Daily scattered showers and storms continue

(KSLA) - Scattered showers and storms will continue everyday. There will be some heavy downpours, but the severe potential will be low. Best to have your rain gear with you.
This evening, there will be a couple small showers possible. Most of the rain will be coming to an end after sunset. It will remain cloudy, even after the rain ends. Temperatures will be warm and cool to the 70s.
Overnight, it should remain dry for the first half. By the early morning hours, there should be some rain popping up across the ArkLaTex. It will not rain everywhere, but it may be a wet morning Thursday. Temperatures will cool to the upper 60s tonight.
Thursday will have another decent chance for rain. Not everyone will get wet, but those that do could see some downpours. I have the rain chances at 30%. Temperatures will still be warm in the mid 80s.
Friday is now looking to have some rain. I have raised the rain chance to 30%. In the afternoon, showers and storms will be developing along a stalled front. This rain will help limit temperatures from heating up too much. It should stay in the 80s.
This weekend will have more rain. Saturday has rain chances up to only 20%. The latest trends show that Saturday may not be a bad day. I am optimistic that it will turn out nice. Sunday, however, will be wet with rain chances at 50%. So, at least half of the weekend should be good to go. I would plan on there being rain at times though. I would have an indoor plan alternative just in case. Temperatures will still be warm in the 80s to near 90 degrees.
On Memorial Day net week, it will continue to be rainy. There is a good chance for more showers and storms developing in the afternoon. The rain will at least help cool temperatures down a little.
Have a great rest of the week!
