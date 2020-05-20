Authorities investigating plane crash off State Highway 7 in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities are investigating a plane crash in Shelby County.
According to Center fire chief Keith Byndom, the plane crashed into a wooded area behind Watson and Sons Funeral Home near State Highway 7 across from the Center Municipal Airport.
Information on the occupants was not immediately available. The scene has been turned over to DPS and the FAA is en route to conduct an investigation.
A FAA statement said the plane involved was a single-engine Cessna 206 and was destroyed upon impact.
From the FAA:
A single-engine Cessna 206 crashed this evening under unknown circumstances, about a quarter-mile south of Center Municipal Airport in Center, Texas. The plane was destroyed upon impact. The FAA and the NTSB will investigate, and the NTSB will be in charge. Please contact local officials for information on the condition of the occupants. The FAA and NTSB do not release names. We defer to local officials to release those at the appropriate time. We will release the tail number after investigators verify it at the crash site.
DPS said they and other first responders located the crash site at approximately 4:40 p.m. just south of the airport.
