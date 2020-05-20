1 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to police chase in Hammond that left 2 troopers injured

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The Hammond Police Department arrested one individual in connection with a police chase that left two state troopers injured, one critically.
Taylor Cox, 26, of Hammond was arrested on Wednesday, May 20. HPD is still looking for Nathan Anding, 18, of Holden.
A Louisiana State Trooper, identified as George Baker, is in critical condition after being struck by a car while he was assisting in a vehicle pursuit, according to a spokesman for LSP.
A second trooper suffered minor injuries and has already been released from the hospital.
Around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday (May 20), troopers from State Police Troop L were called to assist the Hammond Police Department with a vehicle pursuit that started within the city limits of Hammond.
As the pursuit continued on Wardline Road west of I-55, troopers deployed a tire deflation device to disable the suspect’s vehicle near the intersection with Kate Street.
After successfully disabling the suspect tires, troopers were attempting to retrieve the device from the road when they were struck by a Hammond Police unit involved in the pursuit.
Both injured troopers were transported to North Oaks Medical Center by Acadian Ambulance. One trooper has been treated and released with minor injuries. The second trooper remains in critical condition at this time.
After the tires were disabled, the suspect vehicle crashed on Wardline Road at its intersection with Crapanzano Road. Those inside the car fled the scene in an unknown direction.
