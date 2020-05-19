Woman dies after train slams into stalled SUV

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A woman was killed and a child was moderately hurt when a train slammed into the passenger side of an SUV.
Another child was unhurt in the accident that happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a statement released Monday by Louisiana State Police.
The collision at a railway crossing on Louisiana Highway 163 south of Louisiana Highway 164 near the Webster Parish village of Doyline claimed 51-year-old Minden resident Rebecca Woodard’s life, authorities report.
Preliminary investigation indicates Woodard’s 1997 Chevrolet Blazer became disabled on the crossing while traveling south on LA 163, Trooper First Class Brent Hardy said.
Woodard and one of the children tried to push the SUV off the railroad tracks.
The other child was in the vehicle when it was struck by the train.
Woodard was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.
Both children also were taken to the hospital, one for treatment of injuries sustained in the accident and the other for evaluation.
A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis, LSP reports.
“If your vehicle ever stalls on the tracks, motorists should get out and move away from the tracks, even if you do not see a train. Motorists should then locate the Emergency Notification System sign and call the number provided.”
Louisiana State Police Troop G has investigated seven fatal crashes resulting in seven deaths this year.
