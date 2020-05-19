State Fair of Louisiana extends ‘Fair Food Drive-In Days’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Missed out on your favorite fair foods this weekend? Well here's your chance to grab a funnel cake.
Fair Food Drive-In Days at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds is extended and will open back up on Thursday, May 21 and will run through Memorial Day, May 25.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Admission and parking are free. Enter the Louisiana State Fairgrounds from Hearne Avenue at Kings Highway and proceed through Gate 1.
Cash and credit cards will be accepted.
“The public can continue to enjoy some of their favorite fair foods such as corn dogs, funnel cakes, Wisconsin cheese, deep-fried candy bars and oreos, ice cream, cotton candy, candy apples, Philly Cheesesteak, Polish & Italian sausage and chicken-on-a-stick just to name a few,” reads a news release from the State Fair of Louisiana.
All food workers will be adhering to social distancing guidelines. All food will be packaged for take out and to-go orders. However, a small number of picnic tables will be available.
Hand sanitizing stations will be available.
For more information, visit statefairoflouisiana.com
