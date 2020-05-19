Standoff in Bossier City ends with man’s arrest

SWAT team members calmed him down after he allegedly pointed a gun at police officers, authorities report

A call about a disorderly person led to a large police presence on Tracy Lane in Bossier City early the afternoon of May 19. SWAT team members showed up after the man reportedly pointed a gun at officers. (Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12)
May 19, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT - Updated May 19 at 3:59 PM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A man is accused of pointing a gun at police officers, authorities say.

It happened just after 1 p.m. Tuesday on Tracy Lane in Bossier City.

That’s off Stockwell Road north of Interstate 220.

A call about a disorderly person at that location led to a large police presence there.

SWAT team members showed up after the man reportedly pointed a gun at officers.

They were able to calm the man down, then he was arrested.

No injuries were reported.

