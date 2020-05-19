Standoff in Bossier City ends with man’s arrest

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A man is accused of pointing a gun at police officers, authorities say.
It happened just after 1 p.m. Tuesday on Tracy Lane in Bossier City.
That’s off Stockwell Road north of Interstate 220.
A call about a disorderly person at that location led to a large police presence there.
SWAT team members showed up after the man reportedly pointed a gun at officers.
They were able to calm the man down, then he was arrested.
No injuries were reported.
