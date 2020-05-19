SPD: Person robbed while attempting to buy Xbox; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are hoping someone will come forward following a robbery last Thursday.
On May 14, Shreveport police were called following a robbery in the 8500 block of Linwood Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers were told by the victim they were attempting to buy an Xbox. After they pulled out the money, the alleged seller took the money and fled the scene.
Luckily, no one was injured.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or app P3Tips.
Please include Cad# 20-077066 with the tip.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.