Shreve Memorial & Bossier Libraries offering curbside pickup service

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - So many people utilize libraries in the ArkLaTex — and while many branches aren’t allowing people inside, some have found a way to still provide service during the coronavirus pandemic.
Shreve Memorial and Bossier Libraries began offering curbside pickup to patrons on Monday, May 18.
“What they can do, they can go online and place a hold on the material that they wish to check out and what we’ll do is we’ll get that material ready and we will have it ready for them to pick up," said Shreve Memorial Library Public Relations Director Ivy Woodard-Latin.
Curbside pick up services are available at these Shreve Memorial library branches:
- Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, Shreveport, (318) 869-0120
- Cedar Grove/Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Avenue, Shreveport, (318) 868-3890
- Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, (318) 687-6824
- North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine Street, Vivian, (318) 375-3975
- North Shreveport Branch, 4844 North Market Street, Shreveport, (318) 674-8172
- Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue, Shreveport, (318) 425-3630
- West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road, Shreveport, (318) 635-0883
During the pandemic, Shreve Memorial library automatically renewed checked out books so patrons won’t have to pay any late fees.
Books can be returned at any library book drop off at their branches and those books and other materials will be quarantined for four days before being checked in.
Latin says during the pandemic they’ve had a lot of people utilize their online resources.
“What we’ve noticed is a lot of people have gone online to access a lot of the materials that we have and this year the summer reading program is going to be totally different because we are going to do a lot of things online,” she said.
In Bossier, curbside pickup service is available at all of their branches Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Last year Bossier Libraries unveiled their curbside pickup service, and Associate Director of Community Engagement Mandi Johnson says already having that in place has helped them transition during the pandemic.
“We already had a system in place for how that went and what our procedures were so that part...it was real easy to adapt to these circumstances," she said.
Johnson says they’ve had more people registering for e-cards during the pandemic, and they’ve been offering more resources online.
Bossier Libraries is currently offering a survey to its patrons to find out how they can best serve them during the pandemic.
“We want to hear from you,” Johnson said. “We want to know how we can best meet your greatest needs during this time. So whether that be technology or services, we want to know what can we do to meet your needs.”
