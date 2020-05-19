Rain chances increasing through the weekend

(KSLA) - The rain chances will be going up as we approach the weekend. There will be a good chance for more widespread showers Saturday and Sunday as well as Monday.
This evening, there will be the possibility of a couple small storms. These will be mostly along a stalled front lined up in the southern portion of the ArkLaTex. One or two of those storms will be capable of producing some severe weather. It will not be widespread, but it;s best to be prepared just in case.
Early tonight, there is a good chance for some of the storms in the south part of the ArkLaTex. Basically from I-20 points south. There will not be a lot of rain, but I do have a 20% chance of rain. Temperatures will be warm tonight cooling to the mid 60s.
Wednesday and Thursday will both have a small chance for rain. I have them up to 30%. It will be mostly in the afternoon when the rain may arrive. I think most of us will stay dry, hence the lower rain chances. Temperatures will still be warm in the mid 80s.
Friday will be dry for the most part with possibly the hottest temperatures of the week. It will get up to the upper 80s to the lower 90s. So, it will be a little hot. I have only a 10% chance of rain, so most of us will stay dry once again. Overall, it should be a good, but hot day.
This weekend will have more rain. Saturday has rain chances up to 30%, while Sunday and Monday will be at 50%. So, I do not expect a washout this weekend, but I would plan on there being rain. I would have an indoor plan alternative just in case. Temperatures will still be warm in the 80s.
Have a great week!
