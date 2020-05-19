Memorial Day sales look different during pandemic

(KSLA) — There’s never a good time for the washing machine to break down. But if it does, people likely can find a replacement for cheap with Memorial Day sales starting up in the next few days.
Some of the deepest discounts over the holiday weekend will be on furniture, appliances, mattresses, grills and electronics.
More stores want consumers to shop in stores since they’ve been impacted by the economic downfall from the COVID-19 virus.
Some offer deep discounts to get you in the door. But that has become a problem for shoppers and stores alike with restrictions in place to keep workers and those shoppers safe and healthy.
It’s important to check with the retailers where you plan to shop to see how they’ve set up sales with social distancing and other safety precautions in mind.
Many of the stores that carry products typically on sale during Memorial Day will be stores that were considered essential like Lowe’s and Home Depot. So they already have some safety measures in place.
