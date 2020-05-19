Man disappears after heading out to go fishing

The 24-year-old, who has health issues, often fishes at the Tall Timbers pond and in the south Bossier area, authorities report

MISSING: Matthew William Harper, 24, of Bossier City, stands 6' tall and weighs 275 pounds. He last was seen about 5 p.m. May 18 driving his white 2006 Toyota Tundra with Louisiana license plate C788974. It had a jon boat in the truck bed.
By Curtis Heyen | May 19, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT - Updated May 19 at 4:49 PM

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier City man who has health issues has disappeared.

MISSING: Matthew William Harper, 24, of Bossier City, stands 6' tall and weighs 275 pounds. He last was seen about 5 p.m. May 18 driving his white 2006 Toyota Tundra with Louisiana license plate C788974. It had a jon boat in the truck bed.
Now authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding Matthew William Harper.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that his family is concerned for his well-being.

The 24-year-old last was seen about 5 p.m. Monday in the south Bossier area when he reportedly was headed to go fishing, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

He often fishes in that area and at the Tall Timbers pond, sheriff’s Lt. Bill Davis said.

Harper was driving his white 2006 Toyota Tundra with Louisiana license plate C788974 and had a jon boat in the truck bed.

He stands 6′ tall and weighs 275 pounds.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Harper to call the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

