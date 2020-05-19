Isolated thunderstorms for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! After a picture perfect start to the week yesterday we are tracking a few isolated afternoon storms across the ArkLaTex associated with a frontal boundary. While we could see a few storms they will be very limited in coverage. This will be the situation across the region over the next few days. In addition to the isolated storms we are tracking temperatures that will be heating up as we head throughout the rest of the week. Looking ahead to the weekend we are tracking warm temperatures along with scattered showers and thunderstorms.