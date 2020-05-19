Isolated thunderstorms for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! After a picture perfect start to the week yesterday we are tracking a few isolated afternoon storms across the ArkLaTex associated with a frontal boundary. While we could see a few storms they will be very limited in coverage. This will be the situation across the region over the next few days. In addition to the isolated storms we are tracking temperatures that will be heating up as we head throughout the rest of the week. Looking ahead to the weekend we are tracking warm temperatures along with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
As you are heading out the door this morning most of you can leave the rain gear at home, but we will not rule out a stray thunderstorm as we go throughout the day. Some of these isolated thunderstorms could be on the strong side, but we need to stress that most people will not see wet weather today. Expect high temperatures this afternoon to the be in the mid 80s.
As we go through the rest of the week we will see isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours both on Wednesday and Thursday. Much like today we will not see any widespread thunderstorm activity, but if you do see thunderstorms you will experience heavy rain. Temperatures will also be on the warm side, peaking on Friday with highs in the low 90s across the region.
As we head into the weekend we continue to track average to above average temperatures across the region along with the chances for isolated thunderstorms activity. The best chance for wet weather over the weekend right now is shaping up to be on Sunday. High temperatures both days of your weekend will be in the upper 80s to potentially 90 degrees.
So get ready for more warm temperatures along with a few isolated thunderstorms over the next few days. Have a great Tuesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
