Hair Salon reopens after being closed for nearly two months

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In the last week, many local businesses got the green light to reopen in phase one of the Governor’s reopening process. Avalon hair salon in Shreveport reopened it’s doors after a nearly two month shutdown due to the Covid-19 global pandemic.
Grace Blake, owner of Avalon Hair Salon says one of the most heartwarming things that’s come from the Covid-19 pandemic is the support and resilience shown by the staff.
“For me personally, a team coming together and making sure everybody was going to be safe through the process and surrounding one another was pretty touching to see that sincere care for one another”.
Blake says Avalon Hair Salon values it’s clients and safety is their top priority.
“So we have created spaces where, if somebody wants to have an area to sit alone, we also have partitions that we haven’t used yet, if we did, we have these wonderful partitions to separate people”
Blake says not having a single customer for almost two months can cause a significant strain financially on beauticians. She says no matter the situation, her team is all about lending a hand to hairstylists, struggling during this global worldwide pandemic.
“There is a stylist in our community, she wasn’t able to get financial aid and it really hurt my heart, and reaching out to her and making sure she had some income”
