Grand jury indicts ex-law officer, 5 other men

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo grand jury has indicted four men in connection with three homicides.
True bills also were returned Tuesday against two men — including a former law officer — who are accused of rape, the district attorney’s office reports.
Those indicted are:
- Wesley Harper III, 31, of Princeton, on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the slaying of a 78-year-old hotel worker. Robert Dehn died Nov. 30 at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport after having been beaten during a robbery in October.
- Ladarrius Treshun Walker and Nicholas Corinthos Harris, both 20 and from Shreveport, on a charge of second-degree murder. The charge arises from the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Tramell Lewis on Dec. 5 at an apartment complex in the 9000 block of Kingston Road.
- Glen Arthur Brooks Jr., 54, of Shreveport, on a charge of second-degree murder. He is accused in the beating death of 60-year-old Jimmy Jenkins Jr. on Jan. 31 following an altercation in the 3200 block of Alabama Avenue.
- Robbie Lynn Baylor, 38, of Shreveport, is charged with one count of first-degree rape.
- Otis Leroy Allen, a 91-year-old retired Bossier Parish sheriff’s deputy, is charged with one count of aggravated rape.
“Due to the nature of the offenses with which they are charged, the indictments charging Baylor and Allen were issued under seal with no further details available,” a district attorney’s office spokesman said.
