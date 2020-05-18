94-year-old World War II veteran from Louisville surprised with birthday drive-by parade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 94-year-old veteran who served in World War II received a special surprise Saturday as dozens of vehicles drove by to wish him a happy birthday.
Mr. Homer Denham served in the 104th Infantry Division and was a Company A 329th Combat Engineer. Denham, a member of the Greatest Generation, has earned two bronze stars, a good conduct medal and a WWII Victory Medal (European Theater) for his service.
For his birthday, family organized a surprise drive-by parade to pass by his residence in the Beechmont neighborhood. Vehicles decked out in balloons and posters drove by, wishing Mr. Denham a happy 94th birthday.
“It makes me feel real good," Denham said. "I didn’t expect it, but its feels real good.”
Following the parade, a group gathered to sing “Happy Birthday” to Denham from a safe social distance.
