Two early morning shootings: Man killed, woman injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was killed and a woman was injured early Monday morning in Shreveport.
The first shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. in the 3000 block of Woodford Street. Authorities found a man in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds.
The second shooting took place in the 700 block of Melrose Street a short time later. The victim has not been identified at this time.
Cpl. Marcus Hines, with the Shreveport Police Department, says the incidents are related.
KSLA is working to learn more information.
We will keep you updated on air and online, as more details become available.
