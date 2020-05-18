Temperatures heating up this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope everyone had a fantastic weekend even though we did have to deal with some severe weather on Saturday. As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking warming temperatures as the big story throughout the week. For the most part temperatures have been very comfortable so far in May, but that is going to begin to change as we go through this week. Expect your high temperatures to reach into the 90s by Friday. While we could see some shower activity throughout the week, as of right now we aren’t tracking any major weather makers for the ArkLaTex.