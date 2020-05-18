Temperatures heating up this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope everyone had a fantastic weekend even though we did have to deal with some severe weather on Saturday. As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking warming temperatures as the big story throughout the week. For the most part temperatures have been very comfortable so far in May, but that is going to begin to change as we go through this week. Expect your high temperatures to reach into the 90s by Friday. While we could see some shower activity throughout the week, as of right now we aren’t tracking any major weather makers for the ArkLaTex.
So as you are heading out the door this morning all you will need today is sunglasses as we are tracking a beautiful and warm day for the ArkLaTex. After starting out in the low 60s expect your high temperatures this afternoon to stretch into the low to mid 80s across the ArkLaTex.
As we head through the middle portion of the work week we will continue to see temperatures roughly camped out in the mid 80s for most in the region. Our next chance for shower activity will come on Wednesday as we track a very weak disturbance as it moves through the ArkLaTex. Afternoon shower chances will be a mainstay during the second half of the week for the region. By Friday temperatures will begin to enter hot territory as we are expecting high temperatures to reach into the low 90s for the region along with some isolated showers in the afternoon.
As we look ahead for an early preview of your weekend forecast we are tracking another potential round of showers and thunderstorms for both days. One potential benefit of these possible showers is the fact that our temperatures should be a few degree cooler compared to the toasty temperatures we are expecting for the end of the work week.
In the meantime, get ready for hotter temperatures as we close in on Memorial Day Weekend! Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
