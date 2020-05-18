Shreveport Aquarium opens on Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After an extended shutdown, many businesses across the country are reopening during phase 1 of the reopening process. One of those businesses is the Shreveport Aquarium.
The Shreveport Aquarium’s General manager says they are excited and looking forward to reopening.
“Real excited because a lot of people have reached out to us and everybody just tired of being at home, so now safely and slowly people can start coming out of their homes and have something to do come to the aquarium on Monday morning”, said Jason Coffel.
According to Jason Coffel, they are allowing only ten people every ten minutes to maintain social distance and ensure the safety of all of its guests.
“We created social distancing outside, that way we can get everybody in, we are only going to be allowing ten people in every ten minutes”.
For more information on the Shreveport Aquarium, you can visit their website here.
