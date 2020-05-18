Sam’s Town in Shreveport to reopen May 27

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino Shreveport will reopen May 27, the casino announced Monday.
The gaming operations, pending final approval by state regulators, are set to resume at 1 pm. that date.
The casino, like all others in Louisiana, will be limited to 25% occupancy in compliance with state directives.
“As we reopen our doors, the health and safety of our customers, our team members and the community will be our highest priority,” Vince Schwartz, senior vice president of operations for Boyd Gaming, says in a statement about the casino’s reopening. “Throughout our property, we will implement comprehensive safety protocols approved by local, state and federal health officials."
The casino’s protocols to protect the health and safety of its workers and patrons include:
- mandatory face coverings and temperature checks for all employees,
- compliance with occupancy restrictions and social distancing requirements in all areas, including the casino floors and restaurants,
- enhanced sanitation of all high-touch surfaces, including door handles, gaming machines, handrails and elevator buttons,
- more frequent and enhanced cleaning of public restrooms,
- increasing the number of hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the property, and,
- training all employees on the safety protocols.
“We are excited for the opportunity to reopen Sam’s Town,” Schwartz says. "And we look forward to offering our customers an enjoyable – and safe – entertainment experience.”
