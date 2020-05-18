Quiet weather for much of the week with warm temperatures

(KSLA) - The weather will be very nice for a few days. There will be little to no rain with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be at or near average this week.
This evening, there will be clear conditions with no rain around. There will be plenty of sunshine with barely any clouds. It will be warm though. Temperatures will be in the 80s until after sunset. From there, it will stay in the 70s.
Overnight, there will not be any rain, so it will be dry. I do not expect many clouds as it should remain nice and clear. Temperatures will be a little warm and cool to the upper 50s and lower to mid 60s.
Tuesday will be another great day with little to no rain. I have a 10% chance of rain for the far southern portion of the ArkLaTex. So, most places will stay dry all day long. There will be plenty of sunshine to help warm temperatures. It will warm up to the mid 80s. Some will reach the upper 80s.
Wednesday and Thursday will both have a small chance for rain. I have them up to 20%. It will be mostly in the afternoon when the rain may arrive. I think most of us will stay dry, hence the lower rain chances. Temperatures will still be warm in the mid 80s.
Friday will be dry for the most part with possibly the hottest temperatures of the week. It will get up to the upper 80s to the lower 90s. So, it will be a little hot. I have only a 10% chance of rain, so most of us will stay dry once again. Overall, it should be a good day.
This weekend will have more rain. Saturday has rain chances up to 30%, Sunday up to 40%, and Monday will be at 50%. So, I do not expect a washout this weekend, but I would plan on there being rain. I’m still holding out hope this Memorial Day weekend will be nice.
Have a great week!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.