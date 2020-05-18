Office of Motor Vehicles to begin providing limited services

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -Beginning Monday, May 18, the Office of Motor Vehicles will begin providing limited services at eleven locations across the state.
The limited services include the issuance/renewal of driver licenses and/or identification cards, ordering a duplicate title, renewing vehicle registrations, and title transfers.
Customers are urged to continue utilizing the OMV website at www.expresslane.org for available online services such as driver license renewals, identification card renewals, official driving records, and duplicate registrations.
Customers are also encouraged to check their driver license status by visiting www.expresslane.org regarding flags, blocks, suspensions or disqualifications. If a customer has flags on their record, they must clear those flags prior to obtaining any OMV services.
These limited services will begin in a phased approach at the following locations:
Alexandria
Baton Rouge – Independence Blvd
Harvey
Houma
Lafayette
Lake Charles
Livingston
Mandeville
Monroe
New Orleans – Veterans Hwy
Shreveport
Facial Coverings (customers must bring their own) and Social Distancing are strongly encouraged at all locations for all OMV customers. In addition, offices will be complying with the 25 percent occupancy capacity during Phase One of Louisiana Re-opening.
If customers are seeking reinstatements, these will only be provided via phone, mail or a Public Tag Agency. Those customers seeking reinstatements must use one of the following options:
OMV Call Center:
225-925-6146 – Option #3 (Call Center is already open to provide assistance)
