More of what’s back open or reopening in Northwest Louisiana

Hair salon reopens 2 months after being closed due to COVID-19 pandemic
By Curtis Heyen | May 17, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT - Updated May 17 at 11:15 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — With Louisiana’s stay-at-home order lifted, more businesses are being allowed to reopen.

They must enforce strict social distancing, take enhanced sanitation measures and require that face masks be worn by all employees who help the public.

Specific types of businesses also are limited to 25 percent occupancy. That includes workers and patrons.

For business owners who need to know more, the NWLA Business Reopening Quick Reference Guide is a 12-page guide designed to be a one-stop source of information for businesses as they reopen. It’s made possible by the Bossier, Greater Shreveport and Shreveport-Bossier African-American chambers of commerce and Willis-Knighton Health System.

Below is what we have heard about the reopening of some establishments in Northwest Louisiana. This is by no means a complete or exhaustive list.

As always, call ahead if you are uncertain whether a store, restaurant, office or other business is open.

What’s reopening

Generally speaking, it’s:

  • barber and beauty shops
  • bars and breweries that have Health Department food permits
  • churches and other places of worship,
  • gyms and fitness centers
  • movie theaters
  • museums, zoos, aquariums (no tactile exhibits)
  • nail salons
  • racetracks (not open to spectators)
  • restaurants, cafes and coffee shops
  • shopping malls

Below are social media posts about those who are getting back to business:

Welcome back, Abby Singer's Bistro!

Posted by Shreveport DDA on Sunday, May 17, 2020

Starting tomorrow Caddo will kick off our Summer Food Service Program. This will offer 5 breakfasts and 5 lunches each...

Posted by Caddo Parish Public Schools on Sunday, May 17, 2020
Posted by Shreveport Aquarium on Sunday, May 17, 2020

As you know, the state-wide shelter-in-place order has been lifted as Louisiana enters phase 1 of Governor Edwards'...

Posted by Bossier Parish Libraries on Friday, May 15, 2020

BOSSIER PARISH LIBRARIES

Bossier Parish Libraries will reinstate curbside pickup Monday, May 18, at all of its locations for picking up library holds. The service will be available between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Posted by LOUISIANA BOARDWALK on Sunday, May 17, 2020

Did you know you could receive your Medical Imaging at Barksdale AFB? Call today! We offer Computed Tomography (CT),...

Posted by Barksdale Air Force Base on Sunday, May 17, 2020

Just a reminder that the Shreveport Water Works Museum and the Shreveport Railroad Museum are reopening to the public on Tuesday, May 19 at 10 am!

Posted by Shreveport DDA on Sunday, May 17, 2020

As Shreveport-Bossier's six riverboat casinos and one racino prepare to reopen with restrictions, we wanted to provide a...

Posted by Shreveport-Bossier ~ Louisiana's Other Side on Friday, May 15, 2020

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Substations Reopen Monday Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says Bossier Sheriff’s Office...

Posted by Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday, May 15, 2020

Louisiana Trails will reopen tomorrow.

Posted by Webster Parish Police Jury on Thursday, May 14, 2020

Yes, the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum will open on Saturday, May 16! All...

Posted by Natchitoches Tourism on Thursday, May 14, 2020

Big news from our friends at LOUISIANA BOARDWALK: They'll reopen with limited hours (11 a.m.-7 p.m., Mon-Sat, and 12-6...

Posted by Shreveport-Bossier ~ Louisiana's Other Side on Thursday, May 14, 2020

To our wonderful customers, after carefully considering the situation with COVID-19, we have decided to NOT reopen our...

Posted by Big Zach's Place on Thursday, May 14, 2020
Posted by DeSoto Parish Tourist Bureau on Saturday, May 16, 2020

Thank you for supporting our local businesses. We’ll do our best to keep everyone updated.

Posted by DeSoto Parish Tourist Bureau on Thursday, May 14, 2020

