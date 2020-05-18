More of what’s back open or reopening in Northwest Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — With Louisiana’s stay-at-home order lifted, more businesses are being allowed to reopen.
They must enforce strict social distancing, take enhanced sanitation measures and require that face masks be worn by all employees who help the public.
Specific types of businesses also are limited to 25 percent occupancy. That includes workers and patrons.
For business owners who need to know more, the NWLA Business Reopening Quick Reference Guide is a 12-page guide designed to be a one-stop source of information for businesses as they reopen. It’s made possible by the Bossier, Greater Shreveport and Shreveport-Bossier African-American chambers of commerce and Willis-Knighton Health System.
Below is what we have heard about the reopening of some establishments in Northwest Louisiana. This is by no means a complete or exhaustive list.
As always, call ahead if you are uncertain whether a store, restaurant, office or other business is open.
If you know of a place that should be on this list, please contact us by sending email to ksla-news12@gray.tv.
Generally speaking, it’s:
- barber and beauty shops
- bars and breweries that have Health Department food permits
- churches and other places of worship,
- gyms and fitness centers
- movie theaters
- museums, zoos, aquariums (no tactile exhibits)
- nail salons
- racetracks (not open to spectators)
- restaurants, cafes and coffee shops
- shopping malls
Below are social media posts about those who are getting back to business:
BOSSIER PARISH LIBRARIES
Bossier Parish Libraries will reinstate curbside pickup Monday, May 18, at all of its locations for picking up library holds. The service will be available between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
