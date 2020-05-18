At least 8 tornadoes hit the ArkLaTex Saturday

This was the largest of all the tornadoes Saturday with an estimated peak width of 100 yards. The EF-1 rated tornado with peak winds of 100 mph touched down along Columbia Road 31 snapping tree limbs. The tornado then uprooted 10 trees and flipped a car near a home on Columbia Road 104. The tornado reached it’s maximum strength when it snapped trees while crossing Highway 355. More trees were uprooted along the track crossing Nevada 2 before lifting. The same storm went on to produce another EF-1 tornado with winds of 90 mph near Bodcaw in Nevada County.