At least 8 tornadoes hit the ArkLaTex Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Storms that tracked through the ArkLaTex on Saturday produced at least 8 tornadoes in the KSLA coverage area according to storm survey information released by the National Weather Service office in Shreveport. All of the tornadoes affected areas near and north of the I-30 corridor. Most were short-lived and weak with only minimal damage reported.
Tornado #1 - Northwest of Domino in Cass County, TX.
A tornado was captured on video as a waterspout going over Wright Patman Lake on the Cass/Bowie county, TX line. No damage was reported on either shoreline. Because there was no damage to survey, this tornado was not given a rating. It’s estimated to have traveled a little more than 2.5 miles with a maximum width of 40 yards.
Tornado #2 - Northwest of Tom in McCurtain County, OK
An EF-0 tornado with maximum winds of 70 mph briefly touched down as it crossed Mudline Road. It downed a couple of small and large tree branches. The tornado was only on the ground for .13 miles with a maximum width of 20 yards.
Tornado #3 - Southwest of Foreman in Little River County, AR
Storm spotters shared pictures of tornado touching down in an open field, but there was no discernible damage to give this tornado a rating.
Tornado #4 - Northeast of Leary in Bowie County, TX
An EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 95 mph briefly touched down. It was only on the ground for less than one quarter of a mile. It has a maximum width of 30 yards. The tornado partially tore the roof of a home on Akins Road and snapped two trees at the trunk before lifting.
Tornado #5 - East of Texarkana in Miller County, AR
An EF-1 tornado with maximum winds of 100 mph touched down along Miller 21 and Miller 116 uprooting trees and snapping a wooden power pole. It brought down some large tree limbs as it crossed Highway 296. One home was damaged with shingles ripped off and a carport destroyed. The tornado traveled a little more than 2 miles on the ground with a maximum width of 30 yards.
Tornado #6 - West of Fulton in Little River County, AR
A tornado very briefly touched down at a home off LR-239. The roof was damaged and several large tree limbs on the property were brought down. The tornado was rated EF-0 with winds of 70 mph. It was only on the ground for less than a tenth of a mile and only 20 yards wide.
Tornado #7 - West of Waldo in Columbia County, AR
This was the largest of all the tornadoes Saturday with an estimated peak width of 100 yards. The EF-1 rated tornado with peak winds of 100 mph touched down along Columbia Road 31 snapping tree limbs. The tornado then uprooted 10 trees and flipped a car near a home on Columbia Road 104. The tornado reached it’s maximum strength when it snapped trees while crossing Highway 355. More trees were uprooted along the track crossing Nevada 2 before lifting. The same storm went on to produce another EF-1 tornado with winds of 90 mph near Bodcaw in Nevada County.
Tornado #8 - East of Blevins in Hempstead County, AR
An EF-0 tornado with winds of 70 mph briefly touched down crossing U.S. Highway 371 east of Blevins. A large tree limb fell onto the road. This tornado traveled just under half a mile with a maximum width of 20 yards.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.