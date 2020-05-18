At least 1 killed, 9 injured by likely tornado NW of Lafayette

The deadly storm in Acadia Parish was the culmination of a very active day in the region that was a bit of a surprise to forecasters. The severe weather and tornadoes occurred on the backside of an upper-level low moving through Louisiana, a region that doesn't typically favor tornadic development. The unusual setup was noted by NWS Lake Charles Meteorologist Tim Humphrey who posted a graphic showing that the storms producing the tornado warnings were moving from the northwest at a rapid pace, an uncommon track for tornado-producing storms in the region.