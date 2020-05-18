La. activates crisis text hotline to help people cope with stress of COVID-19 pandemic

By Nick Gremillion | May 18, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT - Updated May 18 at 6:59 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced Monday, May 18 the state has activated a crisis hotline residents can text to get help with stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edwards says the new text hotline offers residents free, confidential support 24/7.

Louisiana residents who are experiencing stress or a crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic can text REACHOUT to 741741 to receive free, confidential support from a trained crisis counselor. (Source: Office of the Louisiana Governor)

If you or someone you know needs help text REACHOUT to 741741.

The governor says a trained crisis counselor will help de-escalate the crisis, identify coping strategies, and use active listening techniques to support you.

